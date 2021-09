GALION — The 19th annual St. Joseph chicken barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.

The annual meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Joseph Activities Center, 115 N. Liberty Street, Galion.

Visitors can dine-in, carry out, or drive through.

Homemade Grilled Barbecue Chicken with all the Sides https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_istockphoto-502474519-612×612.jpg Homemade Grilled Barbecue Chicken with all the Sides