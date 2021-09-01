Galion City Schools hosting ‘Touchdown Talks’

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education and administration will host “Touchdown Talks,” an opportunity designed for Galion families and community members to have conversations with board members and district administrators.

“Touchdown Talks” will take place at each Galion home football game during the 2021 season. Each event will run from 6:15 to 7 p.m., prior to kickoff of each game, and then administrators and board members will be available after halftime and through the third quarter of each game near the end zone closest to the concession stand at Unckrich Stadium.

Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, administrators from Galion Middle School, and board of education members Mike Mateer and Melissa Miller will be available during the event.

“We are really excited to create this opportunity for our community members and families to have one-on-one interaction and conversation with our district’s leadership,” Allerding said. “This is a result of the feedback we received over the summer, and I hope our community will make time to come speak with us.”

For more information, contact the Galion City Schools Administrative Center at 419-468-3432.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_GCS-touchdown-talks-2021.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.