Celebrating Galion history: Grand opening planned for Hayden-Helfrich Museum

GALION — The Galion History Center is two events to celebrate the grand opening of its new Hayden-Helfrich Annex Museum.

Executive Director Tanesha Pickering said this new museum space showcases the history of Galion industry, business, and schools. The museum is located at 331 E. Railroad St. in Galion.

According to Pickering, the Galion History Center purchased the commercial building on East Railroad Street in 2019 with the intention of transforming the space into a museum to display large Galion artifacts that have long been in storage. The new museum space was named after two Galion women, Joice Hayden-Cating and Marta Helfrich-Miller, who remembered the Galion History Center in their estate planning. It was their donations that made the purchase of the building possible.

“It’s so exciting to finally have the space to be able to exhibit these artifacts and share them with our community. This has long been a goal for the Galion History Center board, staff, and volunteers. It’s great to see this goal become a reality and we are ready to celebrate with our members and the community in September,” Pickering said.

Artifacts visitors can expect to see include a 1922 Galion Iron Works Steam Roller, a 1906 Galion Fire Engine, a hand carved hearse body from Kunkel Carriage Works, the Fred Barr Realty Wagon, a civil war cannon, and more.

A special members-only event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The 1803 Brewery and Taproom, Fox Winery, and Bistro 217 will be providing drinks and appetizers.

A public grand opening celebration has been scheduled from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for children 6+. Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream truck will be on site.

The Hayden-Helfrich Annex Museum is the sixth property the Galion History Center operates and shares for tousim, special events, and other activities. Other center properties include Brownella Cottage, Historic Grace Church, Koppe Skinner House, Historic Union Schoolyard, and the Brownella Carriage House Museum.

For information about the Galion History Center, visit www.galionhistory.com, like Galion History Center on Facebook, and follow @GalionHistory on Twitter.

