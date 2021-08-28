Election 2021: Field of candidates set for November

GALION — The field of local candidates is set for the Nov. 2 general election, according to records from the Crawford County Board of Elections.

In Galion, all seven city council seats are on the fall ballot. Galion citizens will also vote on races for mayor, president of city council, auditor, and law director. Council seats in all five villages in Crawford County will be decided this November. Boards of education and township trustee elections are also on the ballot in Crawford County.

According to the Secretary of State, Oct. 4 is the deadline for residents to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

Galion City Council

Four candidates are seeking election to the three at-large seats on Galion City Council. Incumbents Thomas G. Fellner and Kara Ault are both running for office this year. Ault was appointed to fill an unexpired term on Dec. 22, 2020. Paula E. Durbin and Jennifer Kuns, a write-in candidate, are also on the ballot for the at-large seats.

Incumbent Mark W. Triplett did not file a petition to run for office this year.

In the 1st Ward, incumbent Kenneth E. Bodkins, Sr. faces a challenge from Chad T. Miller.

The only other contested city council race is in the 4th Ward where Carrie A. Zeger and Jerry D. Myers, a write-in candidate, are seeking to become the next representative. Incumbent Tammy Siclair-Erlsten did not file a petition for reelection.

Incumbents Aaron Ivy, 2nd Ward, and Mike Richart, 3rd Ward, are both running unopposed.

City Council President Carl W. Watt, the incumbent, is also running unopposed.

City Council members serve 2-year terms.

Rest of the field in Galion

In the race for the Galion law director’s position, incumbent Thomas N. Palmer is facing a challenge from E. Roberta Wade. The two candidates faced each other in the 2017 and 2013 general elections, which Palmer won.

Former Galion Police Chief Brian C. Saterfield is the only candidate on the ballot in the city auditor’s race. Incumbent Auditor Gail L. Baldinger, who was appointed to the position on Dec. 28, 2020, is not running.

Incumbent Mayor Tom O’Leary is running without opposition. O’Leary was initially going to face a challenge from Jon Kleinknecht, but Kleinknecht announced on Aug. 9 that he was withdrawing from the race due to personal reasons.

The mayor, law director, auditor, and treasurer each serve 4-year terms. The treasurer’s office is not on the ballot in 2021. It will be in 2023.

Crestline Village Council

Six candidates have filed to run for the four seats available on Crestline Village Council. Incumbents Allen D. Laferty, Joy Miley, and Beverly J. Payne are seeking reelection.

Cheryl Downey, Garrett Looney, and Mary Pierce-Broadwater, a write-in candidate, have also filed petitions to run for office.

Incumbent Council Member Eugene Toy is not seeking reelection.

Crestline Village Council members serve 4-year terms.

School board elections

Galion City Schools Board of Education members Michael E. Mateer and Melissa J. Miller are both on the ballot. Miller was appointed to fill an unexpired term on July 13, 2020, and was required by law to run in the election this November.

Incumbent Debra G. Donaldson did not file a petition seeking reelection, according to the Board of Elections.

Only two candidates have filed valid petitions to run for the three seats available on the Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education. Incumbent Robyn L. Almanson is seeking reelection. Kevin J. Sipes has also filed a petition to run for office.

Current board members Lisa Anatra and Mindy Sipes are not seeking reelection, according to the Board of Elections..

The three incumbents on the Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education are all running for reelection. Gordon E. Grove, Margaret Hoyles, and Scott C. Rike have each filed valid petitions. No other candidates have filed petitions to run for office.

School board members serve 4-year terms.

Township elections

Polk Township Trustees Tom Ray and Russell A. Sellman are both seeking reelection. No other candidates have filed petitions to run for the two seats available.

Jefferson Township Trustees Richard Eichorn and Matthew W. Weber are both seeking reelection. No other candidates have filed petitions to run for the two seats available.

Jackson Township Trustees Lonny C. Parrella, Sr. and Robert M. White are both seeking reelection. No other candidates have filed petitions to run for the two seats available.

Trustees serve 4-year terms.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

