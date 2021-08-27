Crestline Public Library hosting Medicare information sessions

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library is hosting Medicare seminars during the month of September.

Parr Insurance will present information about Medicare every other Wednesday, Sept. 1, Sept. 15, and Sept. 29. All meetings will begin at 11 a.m. There will also be two Thursday sessions, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. both days.

Topics include Medicare 101, How the Federal Medicare System Works, A General Understanding of Part A (Hospital and Inpatient Care), Part B (Physician and Outpatient Care), Part C (Medicare Advantage), and Part D (Prescription Drugs).

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 and this is the perfect time to brush up on your understanding of Medicare and what options you have available to you.

Each session will include a 20-minute presentation with 40 minutes of an open question and answer period.

For information, contact the Crestline Public Library at 419-683-3909. Visit the library’s website www.crestlinepubliclibrary.org and like Crestline Public Library on Facebook.

