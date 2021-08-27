CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Aug. 28 • 8:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for the summer are Markarian’s Chain, M101, M104, M81, M82, M51, M13.

Canoeing

Monday, Aug. 30 • 6 p.m.

Neff Reservoir, State Route 98 east of Bucyrus

Join Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around the Neff Reservoir. Learn some canoeing basics and take to the water. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

​Book Club

Tuesday, Aug. 31 • 6 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Do you love nature and also love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose the next great book to read. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and we will figure it out together. Come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Meetings are held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month.

Homeschool in Nature: Stream Study

Thursday, Sept. 2 •9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

To kick off the school year, the Crawford Park District Homeschoolers are going to do a stream study to check for macroinvertebrates. Bring your boots or water shoes and prepare to get in the water. Dress for the weather. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot for your 5-12-year-old.

Monarch Tagging

Wednesday, Sept. 8 • 5 p.m.

Buckeye Central Outdoor Learning Lab

938 S. Kibler St., New Washington

The Crawford Park District invites families to come out to the Buckeye Central Learning Lab located on the ground of Buckeye Central Schools. At this program attendees will learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. You will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with Monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies. All ages welcome. Nets will be provided. Buckeye Central School is located at 938 S. Kibler St., New Washington.

Catchin’ Crawdads

Saturday, Sept. 11 • 4 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby for a favorite childhood adventure of catching “crawdads”, or crayfish, down by the river. Participants should come ready to learn about these lobster relatives and to get your feet wet while we turn over rocks to find our local crustaceans. Please wear closed-toe water shoes or boots and dress for the weather as the event will happen rain or shine unless the river is flooded. Nets and containers will be provided.

Caterpillar Hunt

Saturday, Sept. 11 • 8-11 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Did you know that many caterpillars glow under UV light and that some can grow to the size of a small sausage? Join Crawford Park District Naturalists Kyle & Chelsea to learn about the fascinating world of caterpillars. When darkness falls, we will use UV lights and flashlights to search for caterpillars and other nocturnally active creatures in our park. We’ll also have a mothing sheet up to see which magnificent moths are flying in late summer.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

