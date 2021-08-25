Judi Saurers named grand marshal of Crestline Harvest Festival

CRESTLINE — Crestline Harvest Festival organizers have selected Crestline resident Judith (Judi) Saurers to be the grand marshal for the 47th annual festival.

“You will be hard pressed to find someone in our community who has not only given back so much to Crestline, but to our area in general,” said Crestline Harvest Festival Director Clayton Herold. “Judi is a special lady and we are very grateful for everything she has done. It is our honor to recognize her as our grand marshal.”

Saurers is a retired registered nurse who along with her late husband, Russell, owned and operated two Crestline businesses — Jolly Pirate Donut Shop and Deli and Crestline Nursing Home/Cottages Assisted Living.

Her volunteer experience inside and outside the community of Crestline is extensive, according to a press release issued by the Festival committee. She has served on the boards of the Crestline Memorial Hospital, the Nursing Home Area Training Center of North Central State College, the Parish Youth Volunteer Task Force of Ohio Synod of Lutheran Church of America, the Crestline Patio Gardeners’ Club, the Trinity Lutheran Church Council, the Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education, and the Community Foundation for Crawford County.

Saurers has served on the advisory boards of Pioneer Career and Technology Center and Crawford County Hospice. She has also served as board president of The Noah Project, Inc. and the Crestline Historical Society and as director of the First English Lutheran Church Junior Choir.

For her service, Saurers has been inducted into the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Hall of Fame and the Crawford County Gold Years Hall of Fame in addition to being the recipient of many other awards and honors.

In her down time, Saurers enjoys spending time with her family, vacationing, and playtime with her great grandchildren.

About the Crestline Harvest Festival

Since 1972, the Crestline Harvest Festival has been the official kickoff to autumn in North Central Ohio. The festival takes place each year on the third Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of September. The festival features pageants, bands, rides, great food, and a parade. The festival is a proud member of the Ohio Festival and Events Association.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 in downtown Crestline.

For information, go to the festival website https://crestlineoh.com/harvest-festival/ or visit the Crestline Harvest Festival Facebook page.

Saurers https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_JUDI-SAURERS-GRAND-MARSHAL.jpg Saurers

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.