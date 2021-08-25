Galion City Schools hosting mobile food pantry event Sept. 8

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host the Crawford County mobile drive-thru pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on Sept. 8. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/54478.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

• Please remain in your vehicle

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

• Two households per vehicle

For information, call 440-960-2265. Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.

