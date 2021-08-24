GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 19

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of criminal trespass after responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Police K-9 assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation at a residence in the vicinity of Sixth Ave. and McClure St. K-9 indicated on an unknown substance found at the scene. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed, improper display of license plates, and loud exhaust following a traffic stop in the Public Square.

Police detained a male subject who was wanted by the Mansfield Police Department following a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Ohio 309. Officers found suspected drugs in his vehicle. He was transferred to the custody of the Mansfield Police Department. Officers issued a verbal warning to the male subject for driving under suspension.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 600 block of E. Church St. Victim reported that a commercial air conditioning unit was stolen. Police took information for a report.

Police assisted Crawford County Children Services with a home check of a male subject in the 800 block of Carter Drive. Caller informed officers that the male subject had taken pills. EMS transported the male subject to Galion Community Hospital for treatment. Officers took information for a report.

Police took information from parties involved in a dispute over a property line on Beechwood Drive. Information was taken for documentation purposes.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of Arlington Ave. No arrests were made. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 700 block of Charles St. Officers reported all parties involved had calmed down. No further incidents reported.

Police assisted security officers in dealing with a patient suffering a mental breakdown at Galion Community Hospital.

Aug. 20

Police K-9 assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in the vicinity of Harding Way East and First Ave. K-9 made a positive indication on an unknown substance. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for improper display of license plates to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Allen and Murray streets. Police discovered an alleged illegal substance in the vehicle. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for improper display of a license plate to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East St.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court for a charge of telecommunications harassment. He was taken into custody in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Pierce St. and was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center. Police took information for a report.

Police issued no contact orders to both parties involved in a dispute at a bus stop in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Caller told dispatchers they were being threatened by other subjects at the bus stop. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for improper operation of a vehicle at a stop sign to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Henry St. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of N. Columbus St. Operator of a motorcycle suffered undisclosed injuries. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an impaired driver on Portland Way North. Officers found male subject who was driving in the middle of the road after making a U-turn. EMS transported the male subject to Galion Community Hospital.

Police issued a criminal warning for telecommunications harassment to a male subject who was allegedly threatening a former employer. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject accused of allegedly shoplifting at a retail store in the 800 block of Harding Way East. Store manager declined to pursue charges for the alleged shoplifting offense.

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court. He was taken into custody in the 800 block of Crew Ave. and transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation and loud exhaust to a motorist following a traffic stop on Dawsett Ave.

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant issued by Marion County authorities for failure to appear in court. Subject was taken into custody in the 400 block of Libby Lane and transferred to the custody of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 21

Police arrested a juvenile subject on suspicion of obstructing official business and underage consumption after responding to a report of an underage party at a residence in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court. He was taken into custody in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for loud exhaust to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

Police issued a verbal warning for improper display of a license plate to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of N. Columbus and Church streets.

Police K-9 assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in the vicinity of S. Columbus and Atwood streets. K-9 made a positive indication on an unknown substance. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an alleged domestic dispute involving a male subject and a female subject in the 700 block of Harding Way West. Officers detained the female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Police issued a summons to the female subject on the disorderly conduct charge.

Police issued a verbal warning for an improper turn to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Ohio 61.

Police investigated the alleged theft of an iPhone that was reported in the 600 block of Cherry St. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated the alleged theft of $400 reported by an individual in the 200 block of Portland Way South. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged illegal dumping that was reported in the 500 block of McDonald Ave. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to an incident in the vicinity of Harding Way East and South St.

Aug. 22

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating vehicle under the influence, endangering children, obstructing official business, and failure to yield while making a left turn.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court. He was taken into custody in the 100 block of W. Atwood St.

Staff Report

