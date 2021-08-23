CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Infant Explorers: Snakes

Wednesday, Aug. 25 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Your first instinct may be to keep your babies indoors. However, research tells us that infants in outdoor spaces benefit from access to a wide variety of sensory stimuli which they just can’t experience indoors. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about snakes that will engage your infants’ senses and get parents and baby out of the house for some fresh air. Dress for the weather; we will be outside for at least part of the program.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Aug. 28 • 8:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for the summer are Markarian’s Chain, M101, M104, M81, M82, M51, M13.

Canoeing

Monday, Aug. 30 • 6 p.m.

Neff Reservoir, State Route 98 east of Bucyrus

Join Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around the Neff Reservoir. Learn some canoeing basics and take to the water. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

​Book Club

Tuesday, Aug. 31 • 6 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Do you love nature and also love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose the next great book to read. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and we will figure it out together. Come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Meetings are held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events.

