Galion Port Authority hires firm to serve as executive director

GALION — The Galion Port Authority has hired Economic Development Opportunity Advisors, LLC of Rocky River, Ohio, to serve as the Port Authority’s executive director.

The firm will assume that role immediately, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Galion Port Authority.

Port authorities are authorized by the Ohio Revised Code to enhance, foster, aid, provide or promote transportation, economic development, education, housing, recreation, governmental operations, culture or research projects. Ports have the ability to construct facilities, make loans, buy and sell real estate and personal property and offer economic development financing products in which governmental organizations cannot.

The City of Galion created the Galion Port Authority in May of 2019. Since then, the Port and its volunteer board members have operated without an executive director.

Port Authority Board President Eric Kent said a key factor that led to the hiring of Economic Development Opportunity Advisors, LLC was Mark Rantala, the firm’s founder and chief advisor.

“Mark brings to the Port a wealth of economic development and real estate experience,” Kent said. “Most recently Mark served as executive director of the Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority in Painesville for seven years. He also served as executive director of the Nederland Texas EDC (Economic Development Corporation). Prior to entering the economic development field, Mark spent 23 years as a commercial real estate salesman and broker in northeast Ohio specializing in land development, retail tenant representation and shopping center leasing.”

Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary said he was pleased to see the Port Authority hire an executive director.

“It is encouraging that the Port Board has selected an administrator,” O’Leary said. “Since its formation in May of 2019, the Port has functioned without an executive. Mark’s addition will allow Port initiatives to be worked on a more consistent basis.”

Rantala said he’s looking forward to working with the Port Authority Board and noted that he sees potential for growth in the local area.

”Galion is fortunate to have both a health care and industrial base. This diverse base is something we can build upon,” he said. “The proximity to (U.S.) Route 30 offers the potential for additional development serving the logistics industry. Workforce development is critical to the community and its businesses and new housing is important to future growth.”

For more information about Economic Development Opportunity Advisors, LLC, visit the company’s website at edopportunityadvisors.com.

For information about the Galion Port Authority, go to galionport.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_City-Logo-Copy300-3.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.