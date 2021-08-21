U.S. Census 2020: Crawford County population’s decreases by 4%

COLUMBUS — Despite the state’s overall population growth since 2010, Ohio’s rural areas experienced a loss of residents, according to data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

Ohio’s population increased by 2.3% from 2010 to 2020. The total population according to the 2020 census is now 11,799,448, up from 11,536,504 in 2010.

However, the rate of growth fell well below the national average of 7.4%. The slow growth rate from 2010 to 2020 has resulted in Ohio losing one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Buckeye State now has 15 seats in House.

Fifty-five of Ohio’s 88 counties lost population, and the 15 counties with the largest percentage drops are in rural areas. Crawford County saw its population decrease by 1,759 residents (a 4% drop) from 43,784 in 2010 to 42,025 in 2020, according to census data.

After peaking at 50,364 in 1970, Crawford County’s population has declined since then. The largest decrease was 6.8% decline from 2000 to 2010, when the county lost 3,182 residents.

Galion lost 59 residents during the decade between 2010 and 2020. The city’s population per the 2020 census is now 10,453 residents compared to 10,512 in 2010.

From 2000 to 2010, Galion’s population dropped by 7.3%, marking a loss of 829 residents.

Bucyrus lost 678 residents between the 2010 and 2020 census counts. The county seat’s population is now 11,684, down from 12,362 in 2010, marking a decline of 5%. The city’s population decreased by 6.8% between 2000 and 2010, marking a loss of 862 residents.

Only two of the six counties (Morrow and Richland) that share a border with Crawford County experienced population growth, albeit slight, according to census data. Following is a summary of neighboring counties’ population statistics comparing the 2010 and 2020 census periods:

• Morrow: 2010-34,827 — 2020-34,950 (Change: +123)

• Richland: 2010-124,475 — 2020-124,936 (Change: +461)

• Wyandot: 2010-22,615 — 2020-21,900 (Change: -715)

• Marion: 2010-66,501 — 2020-65,359 (Change: -1,142)

• Seneca: 2010-56,745 — 2020-55,069 (Change: -1,676)

• Huron: 2010-59,626 — 2020-58,565 (Change: -1,061)

The data showed Columbus gained nearly 120,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, and central Ohio counties were five of the six fastest-growing counties in the state. Delaware and Union counties each grew by more than 20%.

Delaware County continued its trend as the fastest growing county in Ohio, increasing from 174,214 residents in 2010 to 214,124 in 2020, a gain of 39,910 people (+23%) in 10 years.

Cincinnati grew by 12,000 residents and its suburbs also increased in population.

The state’s other major cities — Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Youngstown, Canton, and Dayton — all lost population.

The U.S. population is now 331,449,281, up from 308,745,538 in 2010.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_US-CENSUS-2020-LOGO.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.