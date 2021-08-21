FCA ‘huddle’ forming at Galion City Schools

GALION — A Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter is being organized at Galion City Schools.

According to Rev. Hunter Hickman of Real Life Church of the Nazarene, the local “huddle” will meet each Wednesday after school dismisses from 2:15 to 3 p.m. in the Galion High School media room. Hickman said interested students can register for the club on the FCA Remind app by texting @fcagalion to 81010.

“This is a club that allows all students to grow in their character development as a student athlete,” Hickman said.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes was founded in 1954 as an outreach to young people through the vehicle of athletics. According to its website, “FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.” The organization has 20,948 certified “huddles” in 107 countries.

For information about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, visit the website www.fca.org.

