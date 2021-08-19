GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 17

Police issued a citation for failure to reinstate a driver’s license to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of High St.

Police investigated a report of a defective traffic light at the intersection of S. Boston St. and Harding Way West. Motorist called dispatch and reported that the traffic light stopped functioning while they were waiting for it to change. Officers confirmed the light was out upon arriving at the scene. Matter was referred to the City of Galion Line Department for repair.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud reported by a local resident. Individual told officers unknown subjects used a falsified Facebook account to steal $500 from them. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way South.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop along Ohio 309.

Police issued a warning to a male subject whose dog was running loose in the 800 block of Charles St. Officers advised the owner that if the animal got loose again, the owner would receive citation.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on S. Market St. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to multiple subjects allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in the 600 block of S. Boston St.

Aug. 18

Police K-9 assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation that occurred in the vicinity of Charles and East streets. K-9 indicated on a suspicious substance. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Harding Way East. Male subject found in the area was advised to stay away from a building where he was allegedly observed looking into vehicles parked near the building.

Police investigated a report of a possible drug overdose at a residence on Orange St. Male subject was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police conducted a standby for a landlord who needed to check one of their rental properties on E. Walnut St. Standby was completed without incident.

Police responded to a report of a dislodged manhole cover in the 100 block of First Ave. Officers replaced the cover after arriving on scene.

Police issued a warning for an improper turn to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Ohio 61.

Police issued warnings for soliciting without a permit to two male subjects who were going door-to-door in the vicinity of S. Boston and Railroad streets. Male subjects claimed to be representing a company that repairs storm damage.

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Libby Lane. Officers were alerted to the offense by a call to dispatch.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Ohio 598 in Polk Township. Caller declined to make contact with officers at the scene of the alleged incident. Officers did not find anyone in the area.

Police assisted with the removal of a bat from a residence in the 400 block of Grove Ave. Bat was successfully removed from the residence.

