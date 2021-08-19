Mansfield’s Great Pumpkin Glow offers spectacular fall experience

MANSFIELD — Kingwood Center Gardens, a stunning public garden estate in north central Ohio, will once again be aglow with the lights of thousands of jack-o’-lanterns this fall at the beloved Great Pumpkin Glow.

Now entering its ninth year, the Great Pumpkin Glow is back for two weekends in October. The Great Pumpkin Glow is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16-17 and 23-24. Timed tickets to this all-weather event are available online starting in September at kingwoodcenter.org for $10 or $8 for members. Children age 6 and younger are admitted free.

With the addition of Kingwood’s new Garden Gateway visitor center and garden features, The Great Pumpkin Glow offers a new and refreshed autumn experience for the whole family. Visitors can stroll Kingwood’s 47 acres decked with stunning display of glowing pumpkins as they enjoy live music, local food trucks, Greenhouse Glow, Lil’ Carvers Carnival, Fall Market, Scarecrow Row walking path and more. In addition to grinning, wildly creative pumpkins carved by members of the community, Kingwood Center Gardens will be filled with glittering light displays, dramatic gourd exhibits, beautiful fall chrysanthemums an enchanted forest and glow merchandise for kids of all ages.

Pumpkin Glow parking is at nearby Mansfield Senior High School parking lots with event entry through the Linden Rd. gate only. Attendees should plan on arriving at least 15 minutes prior to their ticket time to allow for walking to the admission gate. Limited shuttles will be available for handicap parking. Kingwood will only be open 5-10 p.m. during Pumpkin Glow and will close on Mondays following the event, Oct. 18 and 25.

In the days prior to Pumpkin Glow, guests can carve pumpkins on site at a Community Pumpkin Carving, Oct. 14-15 and 21-22, noon – 6 p.m. Participants can carve pumpkins that will become part of the lit pumpkin pathway. Carvers receive free admission to the gardens and all materials are provided. Food trucks will be on site during carving days.

Kingwood Center is a magnificent estate built in 1926 by the highly successful late industrialist Charles Kelly King. King made his fortune leading the Ohio Brass Company into new ventures, becoming President and Chairman of the Board. After his death, King left the massive estate to the foundation that continues to operate Kingwood Center today.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the center boasts a massive mansion, 47 acres of formal, public gardens; stunning plant collections; ponds; a vast menagerie of peacocks and ducks; extensive gardening libraries; special events, workshops and classes and plant sales. Self-guided tours of Kingwood Hall, the 20,000-square-foot French provincial mansion, are also offered daily.

Kingwood offers several events throughout the year, as well as educational workshops, and is available for weddings and event rentals. Kingwood Center Gardens and Kingwood Hall are open daily, with special public events and tours taking place year ‘round.

A destination unlike any other, Mansfield and Richland County is home of the Shawshank Trail, and the Mansfield Wine & Ale Trail. The region offers unusual travel adventures, museums and experiences. World-class motorsports, skiing, hiking, biking, golf and loads of other outdoor adventures attract families and visitors of all ages. Complete visitor information and a free visitors guide is available at DestinationMansfield.com or by calling 800-642-8282 or by searching “Destination Mansfield” on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Annual event returns in October

Staff Report

