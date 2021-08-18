McCartney, Wings, Beatles music featured at Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON — Ariel-Foundation Park welcomes the McCartney Project for “The Ultimate McCartney Experience” on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on the Schnormeier Event Center stage.

KrisB’s Midnight Railroad opens at 6 p.m. Reserved tables are sold out for this event but bring-your-own patio and lawn seating is free.

The McCartney Project pays tribute to Paul McCartney and the music of Wings and The Beatles. The authentic tribute begins with Tony Burlingame as Paul McCartney. He is a gifted left-handed bass player, just like Paul. His bass playing, vocals, stage presence and even his authentic bass guitars combine to deliver the ultimate tribute to Paul McCartney. He is a genuine tribute artist and superb entertainer. Burlingame will have the audience fully engaged throughout the show.

Additional band members include Sara Reat, vocals, keyboards, percussion and “our Linda;” Phil Stearns, drums and vocals; Robb Anagnostis, lead guitar, keyboards, vocals, and music director; Lar Wolkan, guitar, bass, and keyboards.

Opening act KrisB’s Midnight Railroad was born out of a wave of several styles of music, Very original rootsy rock-n-roll with incredible lead vocals and guitar accompanied by talented mandolin and tight arrangement of bass and banjo. This new Ohio sound is strengthened by fantastic vocals and writing ability of a very powerful singer.

Food trucks open an hour prior to concert start time. A cash bar will be available. No alcohol, other than that purchased on site, will be allowed. Pets and smoking are prohibited in the event center and within the fenced area surrounding it.

For more information, visit www.arielfoundationpark.org or follow the park on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Staff Report

