GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 13

Police K-9 officer assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in the vicinity of N. Market St. and Harding Way West. K-9 indicated on a substance. Officers obtained information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on felony warrants for failure to appear in court in Marion County. He was taken into custody in the 300 block of Harding Way East. Officers transported him to Marion County and transferred to custody of authorities there.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 100 block of S. Union St. No injuries were reported. Motorist struck a utility pole causing the wires to come loose and fall to the ground. City of Galion Line Department responded to the scene.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 700 block of Carter Dr. No injuries were reported. Crash occurred on private property.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Union St. Individuals told officers there was no physical altercation, only a verbal argument.

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to individuals allegedly involved in a fight in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Police investigated a report of alleged check fraud in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 200 block of Portland Way North. No injuries were reported. Crash occurred on private property.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 200 block of Murray St. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 300 block of S. Market St. Juvenile was located in the custody of her mother.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of Harding Way West. Individual told officers that a handgun, safe, important documents, X-box, and jewelry was stolen from their residence. Officers took information for a report.

Aug. 14

Police issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a motorist following a single-vehicle crash in the vicinity of E. Church and Columbus streets. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of Orange St. Individual reported that a golf cart was stolen from his residence. Vehicle is described as a club car, gray with a tan roof, and Ohio State decorations on it. Police took information for a report.

Police assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden with the investigation of a dog attack that was reported in the 800 block of Charles St. Postal carrier reported that a dog bit him at that location. No serious injuries were reported. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of E. Atwood St. Juvenile was threatening to run away. Juvenile’s father took her from the area.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for failure to have his driver’s license reinstated following a traffic stop in the vicinity of N. Union St. and Harding Way West.

Police issued a warning to a male subject who was attempting to assault medical staff while receiving treatment at Galion Community Hospital. Officers were able to get the male calmed down.

Police issued warnings to a male subject and a female subject for shooting a paint gun inside city limits at a residence in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Police issued citations to multiple subjects for fishing without licenses at Amann Reservoir.

Aug. 15

Police K-9 assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in the vicinity of Grove Ave. and Orange St. K-9 indicated on a substance. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for hit-skip and failure to control to a motorist following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of S. Market St.

Police K-9 assisted Bucyrus Police Department with an investigation. K-9 indicated on a substance. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 700 block of Brentwood St. Two mailboxes in the area were damaged by unknown subjects. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to four subjects who were allegedly causing a disturbance at a facility in the 900 block of Wagner Ave. Officers trespassed all four subjects from the location and made them leave.

