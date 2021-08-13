GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 10

Police assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in locating a female subject in the 300 block of E. Payne Ave. Officers and deputies located the female. Crawford County sheriff’s deputies transported her to the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male subject after responding to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Harding Way West. Officers said one of the parties involved in the disturbance left the premises voluntarily.

Police investigated an alleged missing/runaway juvenile that was reported in the 300 block of N. Market St. Juvenile female took a vehicle and left the residence in the middle of the night. Juvenile female and returned home on her own.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a missing brake light on the passenger side of his vehicle following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Grove Ave. and Jefferson St.

Police investigated allegation that a female subject was held against her will. Female stated that she was beaten while she was being held. Officers took statements from the victim and filed a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving with fictitious expired license tags on her vehicle following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Ohio 61.

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Galion Police Department.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that occurred in the 300 block of Seventh Ave. Individual told officers that unknown subject kicked in the door of their residence and caused damage to the door jam. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for an improper turn signal following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Public Square.

Police issued verbal warnings to two male subjects who started a fire while they were fishing at Amman Reservoir. The men extinguished the fire.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was left unoccupied near the pumphouse at Amann Reservoir. Officers made contact with subjects and advised them fishing is not allowed on the dam or the spillway at Amann Reservoir. Subjects moved to a different location to fish.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was left unoccupied near the boat launch at Amann Reservoir. Officers were unable to locate a subject that was reportedly with the vehicle.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at Powers Reservoir in the 6400 block of Railroad St. Officers determined there were no issues with the vehicle.

Aug. 11

Police issued a citation to a motorist for excessive speed following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and First Ave.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving with expired license plates or validation sticker following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Ohio 61. Officers also issued a verbal warning to the motorist for their vehicle having an excessively loud exhaust system.

Police issued citations to a motorist for failure to reinstate their driver’s license and non-compliance suspension following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Sixth Ave. and Walnut St.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to a report of an allegedly drunk person who was lying on the ground in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place. Officers determined the male subject was intoxicated. They took the male subject into custody and transported him to the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. Individual told officers that a juvenile male stole their cellphone while they were sitting at a table and then fled. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for having two different license plates on his vehicle following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Harding Way East. The male subject was driving with expired license tags on the vehicle and was not a valid driver on the registered license plate.

Police issued a court date to a female subject who was named on a misdemeanor warrant issued by Crawford County Municipal Court.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for operating a vehicle under the influence following a traffic stop in the vicinity of N. Union and Summit streets. Motorist was also operating the vehicle with fictitious license tags. Officers took the motorist into custody and transported him to the Galion Police Department.

Police took a male subject into custody who was allegedly involved in a theft that was reported in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Officers took information for a report about the incident.

