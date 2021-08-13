CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Unger Park Bioblitz

Sunday, Aug. 15 • 2 p.m.

Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

August’s bioblitz focus will be documenting the wildlife at Unger, which features a prairie, woodlands, a wetland, pond, and river. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea as you use iNaturalist to document your park’s diversity of life. Fun for all ages — all you need is a camera or phone and a willingness to explore.

Yoga in the Park

Sunday, Aug. 15 • 3 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District volunteer and Instructor Kay Smith for an hour of outdoor Yoga with beautiful Lowe-Volk Park as the backdrop. Moving gracefully from one pose to the next, while focusing on balance and breath, enjoy a full mind-body experience. Bring your mat and water. In the event of inclement weather, class will take place in the Nature Center.

Nature Storytime

Thursday, July 15, 22, 29 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive read aloud every Thursday morning throughout the summer. These will be held outside and will include a fun story with a related activity or animal visitor. Kids will receive a nature storytime ticket to keep track of their attendance and can choose a prize after five visits.

Beginner Butterfly ID Walk

Friday, Aug. 20 • 2 p.m.

Daughmer Savannah, 786 Marion-Melmore Road

Butterflies are beautiful insects that are easily recognized and fun to observe. They are essential pollinators for our native flora. Ohio boasts a rich, diverse butterfly community that comprises approximately 135 different species. Butterflies are attracted to a variety of environments that range from small, localized areas that contain specialized flora to large commonly occurring areas that contain common and widespread flora. Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist, Kyle Bailey, for a fun, interactive, family-friendly program to learn about these wonderful pollinators! Some binoculars will be available, and cameras are welcome! Ohio butterfly checklists will be provided to all attendees.

Midnight Mothing

Friday, Aug. 20 • 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

Over 3,000 moth species have been found in Ohio, and these nocturnal beauties far outnumber their more conspicuous cousins, the butterflies. Stop in at this program offered by the Crawford Park District at your convenience to see which moths and other intriguing insects are attracted to our mothing sheet. We will also use flashlights and UV lights to search for caterpillars and other nocturnal creatures in between checking the sheet.

Birding Basics

Saturday, Aug. 21 • 8 a.m.

Daughmer Savannah, 786 Marion-Melmore Road

Are you curious about birding, but don’t know how to get involved? Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist, Kyle Bailey, for a fun interactive, family-friendly program that is suitable for people of all ages. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more! Summer may be winding down, but migration is just starting to ramp up. Shorebird migration is at its peak in August and as we get later into the month other species such as warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, and orioles are on the move. We should expect to see prairie species such as sparrows and meadowlarks, among others. Please bring binoculars or cameras to better view the birds. There will be some binoculars available to borrow.

Stewardship Program

Saturday, Aug. 21 • 11 a.m.

Daughmer Savannah, 786 Marion-Melmore Road

Do you enjoy getting your hands dirty, while contributing to preserving our native habitats? Then come on out and assist with the Crawford Park Districts monthly Stewardship Program. We will be focusing our attention on removing unwanted woody species such as Glossy Buckthorn (Frangula alnus) and Autumn Olive (Elaeagnus umbellata). We will start with a brief introduction about stewardship and learn about our target species before heading out into the field. Closed toe shoes are required. Dress for the weather. Some gloves will be available.

Daughmer Savannah

Sunday, Aug. 22 • 2 p.m.

Daughmer Savannah, 786 Marion-Melmore Road

Daughmer is a remnant of one of North America’s most endangered ecosystems: the Bur Oak Savannah. Daughmer has more threatened and endangered plants than any other spot in Crawford County and they are visible in late August. Meet Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley in the parking lot.

Infant Explorers: Snakes

Wednesday, Aug. 25 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Your first instinct may be to keep your babies indoors. However, research tells us that infants in outdoor spaces benefit from access to a wide variety of sensory stimuli which they just can’t experience indoors. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a program about snakes that will engage your infants’ senses and get parents and baby out of the house for some fresh air. Dress for the weather; we will be outside for at least part of the program.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

