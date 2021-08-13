Crawford Park District offers nature-based preschool program

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District is now registering students for its 2021-2022 nature-based preschool program.

Research has shown that a lack of time in nature leads to attention difficulties, higher rates of physical and emotional illness, and diminished use of the senses in children. Nature-based preschool fosters curiosity, inspires confidence and independence, encourages problem solving and reflection, and strengthens balance, coordination, and concentration

Interaction with nature is essential in meeting the social, physical, emotional, and cognitive needs of children.

A typical session includes:

• Game or animal encounter

• Introduction or review of new learning concepts

• Reading aloud

• Hike and exploration of the woods, river, pond, or wetland

• Healthy snack

• Free play time and one-on-one work with teacher

This program incorporates outdoor learning with Ohio’s Early Learning and Development Standards, which focus on math, science, social studies, language, and literacy as well as social/emotional and physical development. It is led by a licensed Pre-K teacher/naturalist.

Classes will be conducted outside rain, snow, or shine, except in cases of severe weather. Learning sessions will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays with a morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon session from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Class sizes are limited to six students per session and registration will be on a first come, first serve basis. The cost is $100 per month.

This program is for 4- or 5-year-olds who will be starting kindergarten in 2022. Due to limited availability, registration forms and September’s payment must be submitted in person at the Lowe-Volk Nature Center to secure a child’s participation in this program.

For more information, call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Crawford Park District is offering a nature-based preschool program for children who will be starting kindergarten in 2022. For information, contact the park district office at 419-683-9000. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL081421_PRESCHOOL.jpg Crawford Park District is offering a nature-based preschool program for children who will be starting kindergarten in 2022. For information, contact the park district office at 419-683-9000. Crawford Park District

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.