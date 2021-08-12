Shawshank Big Band concert Sunday at Gill House

GALION — The Shawshank Big Band returns to the Gill House East Porch concerts for their last performance of the summer this Sunday, Aug. 15. Showtime is 6 p.m.

The public is invited to hear a great big band playing some of the hits of the Swing Era. The Shawshank Big Band is led by noted trombonist Damian Boyd.

Admission is free. Freewill donations will be accepted. The donation will be split with the band and Preserving Galion, Inc., an organization committed t0 the restoration of the Gill House. The public is asked to bring their lawn chairs and come sit on the east lawn of the historic Gill House.

Performing with the band in the reed section are Eric Fairhurst, Logan Hostetler, Christine Abramo, and Karly Douglass. In the trumpet section are lead Rich Lindenmeyer, Marty Sawchak, Tyler Harris, and Brenda Treisch.

The trombone section includes Nick Edwards, Brian Treisch, Darrin Harvey, and Lis Harvey with solo work by Damian Boyd. The rhythm section includes Mike Yeager on piano and vocals, Crum on guitar, Ed Rindfleisch on bass and Jason Kamp on drums.

Members of the band are from Galion and all over northeast Ohio and have played with many area bands.

The sponsor of the concert is Preserving Galion, Inc., the group that owns the historic Gill House and works on the restoration of the home.

The Shawshank Big Band was formed by Damian Boyd to showcase the music of the Swing Era. This will be the third and final appearance of the band at the Gill House this summer with a completely different play list.

Gill House is located at 342 Harding Way West in Galion. Parking is available at the First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West, and on the street.

