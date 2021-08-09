GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 2

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of obstructing official business following an incident that occurred in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Market Street.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Aug. 4

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to an incident in the 300 block of Oak Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, refusal of a field sobriety test with a prior conviction, and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Officers also issued citation to the male subject for improper display of license plates.

Police issued a citation for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Fairview Avenue and Sherman Street.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 600 block of South Market Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Grant and Market streets.

Police issued a citation for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Mansfield and Gelsanliter roads.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject following an altercation that was reported in the 200 block of Grant Street.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile at a residence in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Officers took information for a report.

Aug. 6

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a female subject following an incident at a residence in the 600 block of Hollywood Drive.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. Individual suffered an arm injury. Officers took information for a report.

Officers investigated a report of two juveniles on the roof at Unckrich Stadium. Officers advised the juveniles if they were caught on the roof again they would be banned from the park for the rest of the summer.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Knorr Road and Edward Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged criminal mischief that was reported in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Aug. 7

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 100 block of East Street.

Police investigated a report of a semi that struck the wall in an alley in the 100 block of South Market Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for a excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Pierce Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for traveling left of the center line to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Murray Street.

Police investigated a report of a dog attacking another dog in the 800 block of Smith Street. The caller’s dog suffered undisclosed injuries. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged telephone harassment that was reported in the 300 block of South Boston Street. Adult male subject was allegedly making harassing telephone calls to a juvenile male subject. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of West Walnut Street. The caller reported that a bicycle was stolen. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for a defective license plate light to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of King Avenue and Sherman Street.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 100 block of North Riblet Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for defective tail lights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Walnut Street and Sixth Avenue. Officers escorted the motorist to their residence to ensure they arrived safely.

Aug. 8

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Harding Way East. Neither party wanted pursue charges against the other.

Police investigated a report of a male subject allegedly making threats against a female subject in the 300 block of East Parson Street. Officers took information for a report.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-1.jpg