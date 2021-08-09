CrawfordForGood: Rescued Rollers tops fundraising event

GALION — Galion-based Rescued Rollers topped the list of nonprofit organizations in Crawford County that benefited from a two-day online fundraising event in July.

The Community Foundation for Crawford County conducted #CrawfordForGood on July 27-28. The initiative netted more than $45,000 for the nonprofit organizations that chose to be involved in it.

The Community Foundation provided the fundraising platform and any non-profit group could register and use the site at no cost to them. In addition, the Community Foundation matched donations raised online during the event on a pro-rated basis from a pool of $20,000 being offered by the Board of Trustees, the Carter Family Donor Advised Fund, the Hord Family Donor Advised Fund, and the Doug and Renee Leuthold Donor Advised Fund of the National Philanthropic Trust.

“Twenty-eight Crawford County nonprofits raised funds during #CrawfordForGood,” said Amy Vaughn, program and office manager for The Community Foundation for Crawford County. “And in just two days, they managed to raise over $25,500. If you add to that the pro-rated matching funds ($20,000) and the contest prize awards ($225), more than $45,725 will be going directly to our fellow nonprofits for their ‘for good’ missions.”

Rescued Rollers raised a grand total of $9,181.17. The organization generated total donations amounting to $4,980 and collected $3,976.17 in pro-rated matching funds.

With a clean sweep of all three contests, Rescued Rollers earned an additional $225 as a result — the most dollars raised overall, the organization that had the most fundraising pages created on their behalf with donations, and the greatest amount in donations on any one fundraising page.

The 501(c)3 organization is committed to what it calls “a simple mission,” which is “To rescue special-needs dogs and educate special-needs caregivers.” For information about Rescued Rollers, go to its website www.RescuedRollers.com or visit its Facebook page. The organization can be reached at 419-631-3927 or info@rescuedrollers.com.

North Central State College Foundation and the Crawford Success Center raised $2,900, placing second on the donation list behind Rescued Rollers. Bucyrus United Methodist Church’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas Project and Crawford Works each raised $2,525, third-highest fundraising total in the event.

The St. Joseph Church Community Outreach Program in Galion received $1,798.43 from supporters. St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion raised $377.67 for its food pantry. The Galion History Center raised $134.88.

The Crestline Community Enhancement Fund of Projects, Inc., raised $1,528.66. Crestline Athletic Boosters received $719.37 in donations.

To view the #CrawfordForGood complete results broken down by participating nonprofit, go to www.cfcrawford.org/crawfordforgood-results.

The Community Foundation’s mission is to support collaborative, impactful, and philanthropic leadership that provides quality and lasting investments in our community, now and for generations to come.

Initiative generates $45K for local nonprofits