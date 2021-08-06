Galion Police complete FBI leadership training program

GALION — Three members of the Galion Police Department recently completed a leadership program offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI-LEEDA is offered to law enforcement agencies nationwide to advance leadership and improve management practices.

Police Chief Marc Rodriguez, Lieutenant John Bourne, and Lieutenant Joe Cinadr each received the Trilogy Award after completing all three courses offered through the program: Supervisor leadership, command leadership, and executive leadership. Each course lasted one week and the core pillars were leadership, education, community initiatives, and management.

They are the first employees at GPD to undergo the complete FBI-LEEDA. Chief Rodriguez wants to continue putting other staff members through the program.

“FBI-LEEDA raises the professional standards for our agency. In addition to the useful information during the courses, it allows a chance for networking with other police departments,” Rodriguez said.

He added the program reflects the department’s commitment to staff training and support from the city administration.

Galion Police Department personnel, from left to right, Lieutenant John Bourne, Police Chief Marc Rodriguez, and Lieutenant Joe Cinadr recently complete a leadership training program offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. City of Galion