DUVCW Tent 91 holds July meeting

GALION — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 91 Galion met for a special meeting Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the home of Judy Sanders. President Cathy Brown was in charge of the meeting. Meeting was opened in regular form. The only communication was the Ohio Department General Orders #1.

Relief report included: 3 flowers for deceased, 59 personal visits, 96 cheer cards sent and 830 volunteer hours served.

President Brown thanked everyone for their part in the Ohio Department Convention held in June. Congratulations to Donna Yaussy, Tent 91, as the new Ohio Department President. Everything went well.

New business was the upcoming Ohio District Meeting to be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, State Route 19, Galion, Ohio. Tent 91 is hosting this event, with Melanie Baker serving as chairman. Final details will be worked out at next meeting.

For the Good of the Order, Judy Sanders read a letter received from member Heather Callahan. The letter was written by Edwin Crockett, Heather’s Civil War ancestor, during his time of service.

Mystery gift was won by Cathy Brown. Refreshments were served by Cathy Brown. Next meeting will be held Sept. 7 at the home of Donna Yaussy.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_DUVCW-LOGO.jpg