Council on Aging offering bratwurst meal, Southern Week in August

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) is offering a variety of things for senior citizens to do in August.

At the COA’s senior center, 200 S. Spring St., movies, bingo, crafts and more fill the schedule.

Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26: Senior Walking Club. Meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Friendship Shelter at Aumiller Park in Bucyrus. Walk distance is about 2 miles. Easy terrain. All paces welcome.

Aug. 6: Free Craft Friday. Decorate a paper picture frame. A limited amount of two styles will be available. Bring a 4×6 picture to put on the frame. Decorations and adhesive magnet pieces will be provided. Only 15 spots available to sign up.

Aug. 12: Movie and peanuts. Celebrate World Elephant Day! Seniors will watch an elephant documentary narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Peanuts and circus peanuts will be the snack.

Aug. 16 and 30: Chair yoga. This class takes place at 9:30 a.m. includes some standing positions and requires an exercise waiver.

Aug. 16, 23 and 30: Euchre. A group of card players play euchre from 12:30 to 3 p.m. each Monday in the lobby.

Aug. 17: Bingo and hot dog bar. Bingo will be from 2 to 3 p.m., with prizes sponsored by Kindred Hospice. Prior to bingo, a hot dog bar will be offered. Hot dogs with choice of toppings will be available for $1 each. Drinks and chips are an additional cost. Members receive a free drink with hot dog purchase.

Aug. 20: COA Bratwurst Fest celebration. The COA will offer a meal of bratwurst, chips and a drink for $4. Seniors must pre-order by Aug. 11. Accordion players Wayne Golob and Anthony Culkar will perform. Ice cream sundaes will be available for $2; members pay $1.

Each month, the activities department is planning a themed week of fun. In August, Southern Week will be from Aug. 23 through 27.

Aug. 23: Harvey & Friends will perform country and bluegrass music from 2 to 3 p.m

Aug. 24: Cardmaking for Caitlin’s Smiles. Seniors will make cards from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Cards will be donated to Caitlin’s Smiles, a program that helps children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Aug. 25: Breakfast and a movie. Call the COA for movie title. Breakfast will be available for $3, members pay $1.50.

Aug. 26: Canvas painting. Follow a video tutorial and instruction from Courtney to create a beautiful wildflower painting using acrylic paint and white canvas. Volunteers are needed to help with the class. Painting class is $8, members pay $4.

Aug. 27: Southern Social. This social will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and features a variety of Southern appetizers and desserts. Cost to attend is $5 and includes food and entry to win a prize. Sign up and payment required by Aug. 23.

Aug. 31: Crochet circle. Crocheters, knitters and handcrafters are welcome to join this group at 1:30 p.m. Bring your own supplies and work on a project while chatting with other crafters.

The Council on Aging is also offering activities in Galion, Crestline and New Washington.

In Galion, the COA is partnering with the Galion History Center to present a pipe organ concert and ice cream social at 1 p.m. Aug. 11. The event will be at the historic Grace Church, 126 W. Walnut St., Galion. Those attending will be entered to win a DK’s Drive-In gift card. A donation for the sundaes is appreciated.

Bingo games are once again planned in Crestline and New Washington. All supplies are provided and sign up is required. Crestline’s bingo will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Crestline Community Center. The bingo in New Washington will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Volunteers are wanted to help with bingo games.

“We are now offering activities memberships. Memberships are optional; nonmembers may still attend activities. Members receive special pricing and other benefits,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “Since the activities department is self-funded, membership fees will allow us to buy needed supplies in advance of activities.”

Most activities require registration. To sign up for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Option 4. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

