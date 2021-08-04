GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Utilities Committee meets Aug. 4

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

St. Paul UMC food pantry Aug. 21

St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion will host its food pantry for Crawford County residents on Saturday, Aug. 21. The pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church campus, located at 746 Cherry Street in Galion. Church officials said the pantry will be open inside the building so people no longer have to remain inside their vehicles to place their food orders. Visitors to the food pantry are required to show a photo ID and have proof residency available.

Hosford Road bridge closed

The bridge over the Olentangy River on Hosford Road in Polk Township will be closed for 100 days for a bridge replacement project. The Crawford County Engineer’s Office has contracted with Great Lakes Demolition Co. to conduct the project.

Crestline Schools BOE meets Aug. 9

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 in the Crestline High School Cafetorium. For information, go to www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

City Council meets Aug. 10

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Investment meeting Aug. 11

The City of Galion Investment Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss and review the city’s investments. The meeting will be conducted in the Mayor’s Office at the Galion Municipal Building.

Humane Society bingo Aug. 11

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Aug. 11. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Parks/Rec Committee meets Aug. 11

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Streets Committee meets Aug. 12

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Cruise for Kids set for Aug. 14

Cruise for the Kids is set for Aug. 14 at Farrow North, 7754 East State Routes 36/37, Sunbury. Cars, trucks, and bikes welcome. A 50/50 drawing and prizes for best and worst hand. Registration at 10 a.m., kickstands up at noon. Cost is $20 single rider, $25 double rider, and vehicles. Portion of the proceeds benefit A Kid Again-Central Ohio. For information, go to their Facebook page.

Economic Development Committee meets Aug. 17

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Galion Middle School open house

Galion Middle School will host a drive-thru meet and greet from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. Orientation for sixth grade students and new students will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. For information, contact the school at 419-468-3134. Information is also available at www.galionschools.org.

Open house at Galion Primary/Intermediate School

Galion Primary School and Intermediate School will host a meet and greet for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Orientation for students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and third grade will be held at the same time. The open house for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. For information, contact the Primary School at 419-468-4010, or the Intermediate School at 419-468-3676. Information is also available at www.galionschools.org.

Northmor Schools BOE meets Aug. 17

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the board office located at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Aug. 17

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. Board meeting agendas and meeting minutes can be viewed at www.galionschools.org under the Board of Education section.

Galion High School open house

Galion High School will host orientation for freshman students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The senior class meeting is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. For information, contact the high school at 419-468-6500. Information is also available at www.galionschools.org.

Finance Committee meets Aug. 18

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Galion Online Academy orientation

Galion Online Academy will host orientation and iPad pickup for students from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Galion High School. All forms must be completed by parent/guardian and student prior to getting iPad. Returning Galion Online Academy students must bring their iPad bag or purchase a replacement $20. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Police/Fire Committee meets Aug. 19

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Rescued Rollers program at library

Rescued Rollers will present an informational program “Senior Dogs and Selecting the Right Breed for Your Lifestyle” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Galion Public Library. Rescued Rollers is a registered 501(c)3 whose mission is to rescue special-needs dogs and educate special-needs caregivers. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 North Market Street. For information, call 419-468-3203. The library website is www.galionlibrary.org. Visit the Rescued Rollers website at www.rescuedrollers.com and like Rescued Rollers on Facebook.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets Aug. 23

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 in the Pre-K Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets Aug. 24

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Chamber Chat set for Sept. 1

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419—7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Suicide Prevention Walk Sept. 18

The annual Crawford County Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. The walk is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at three separate locations: Galion First United Church of Christ, Avita Health System Bucyrus Hospital, and the Crestline Police/Fire Department. Regsitration fee is $25 (walk and t-shirt) or $15 (walk only). Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Register online at mcadamh.com. For information, contact Crawford-Marion ADAMH at 419-567-7288.

GriefShare meets at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will host a GriefShare group each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 127 S. Columbus St. in Galion. GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member, or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group with three major components: a video, a group discussion, and a workbook. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self contained. For information and/or to register for the program, contact Cathy at 419-571-5948 or Dori at 419-631-6112.

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market open

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25. It’s located in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West. The market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. Products include fresh locally grown produce, artisan bread, home-baked goods including sugar-free and gluten-free items, locally produced honey and honey products, jams/jellies, plants, dog treats, a variety of handcrafted items and more. There is no set-up fee for vendors. Shoppers can register to enter a drawing for a free vendors basket each week.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

Summer Reading Program underway

The Galion Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales” is underway. Children, teens, and adults are invited to participate. Participants can earn incentives, win prizes, and raise money for local animal rescue organizations. For information, stop by the Galion Public Library, 123 North Market Street, or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to the website www.galionlibrary.org and follow Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

