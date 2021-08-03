GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 30

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the vicinity of East Church and Washington streets.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 300 block of First Avenue. Resident told officers that unknown subject broke their window. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a tw0-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Ohio 19 and Biddle Road. Injuries were reported. EMS also responded to the scene.

Police issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 400 block of Portland Way North. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a report of a non-functioning traffic signal at the intersection of Harding Way West and Portland Way North. Officers notified the city line department about the malfunction.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue. Subject allegedly attacked another male subject during the incident. Officers transported the offending party to the Crawford County Justice Center.

July 31

Police arrested a male subject and a female subject on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Harding Way East. Officers transported both subjects to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of Fairview Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of a fight involving two male subjects in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue. One male reportedly left the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers took information for a report about the incident.

Aug. 1

Police issued a warning for trespassing to a male subject who was identified as a suspicious person after he entered a property in the 400 block of McDonald Street without permission. Officers advised male subject he would arrested if he tried to enter the property again. Officers transported the male subject to the Crawford-Morrow county line.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 200 block of Second Avenue. Caller provided identity of alleged suspect to police. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for trespassing to a male subject who was asked to leave a business in the 900 block of Charles Street. Owner told officers the male subject had previously been told not to come back to the business.

Police investigated a report of a female subject who was allegedly harassing a juvenile in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Officers advised both subjects to stay away from each other.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Crawford-Morrow County Line Road.

Aug. 2

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of obstructing official business after responding to an incident in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Market Street.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after the individual was discovered to be intoxicated and acting in a belligerent manner in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Police investigated an alleged sexual offense that was reported by emergency department staff at Galion Community Hospital. Juvenile was allegedly assaulted. Officers took information for a report.

