Galion City Schools special board meeting Aug. 4

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will conduct a special emergency public meeting of the board at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4 in the Galion City Schools Administrative Office Conference Room.

The purpose of the special emergency public meeting will be to conduct an executive session of the board for the purpose of discussing matters that are required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statutes, and for the purpose of discussion, with the board’s legal counsel, of disputes involving the board that are the subject of pending or imminent court action, and the purpose of the special emergency public meeting will also be for the board to take official public action regarding formal resolution of a pending complaint matter.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GALION-CITY-SCHOOLS-LOGO-1.jpg