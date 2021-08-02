Volunteers needed for mobile food pantry Aug. 11

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, is looking for community volunteers to help distribute food to families in need during upcoming Mobile Food Pantry on Aug. 11.

The total time commitment will be approximately 2.5 hours per pantry from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Interested individuals are asked to fill out the Volunteer Pre-Registration Form at https://forms.gle/FngUZGijE14B7PQ49 to pre-register for this volunteer opportunity.

Students 16-18 years of age are welcome with an accompanied adult. Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry feeds over 500 families in our community, many of them with students who attend Galion City Schools.

“We have been very fortunate to have the support of the service men and women from the Ohio National Guard since the beginning of this program,” Galion City Schools School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff said. “As their mission is coming to an end, we are now looking for community support to run our monthly mobile food pantry.”

For more information regarding this volunteer opportunity, please contact Kirstie Naumoff at 419-468-3676, ext. 14301 or email naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net.

Funding for this initiative was provided in part by the City of Galion.

