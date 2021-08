GALION — The Galion Service Department will replace a water valve on Willowcrest Lane on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Water service will be shut off beginning at 9 a.m. and is expected to be restored by noon. The shut-off will only affect residences on Willowcrest.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane while the crew is working.

A boil advisory is not anticipated at this time.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_City-Logo-Copy300.jpg