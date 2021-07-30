GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 27

Police issued a citation to a motorist for parking in the fire lane across from the Galion Fire and EMS Department in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for having expired license tags following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church and Columbus streets.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 1400 block of Ohio 598. Individual reported that a set of Bluetooth headphones were stolen. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a fight involving two juveniles in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for not having license plate on their vehicle following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue.

July 28

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that was reported in the 900 block of Winchester Road. Two individuals were reported injured when the vehicle struck a tree. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. He was wanted for a probation violation.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported at a residence in the 700 block of South Street. Individual told officers that unknown subjects threw an object at their window and shattered the glass. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Snyder Avenue.

Police issued verbal warnings to three bicyclists for riding bicycles at night with no lights following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Payne Avenue and Columbus Street.

Police seized a small bag of suspected marijuana from a bicyclist following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Harding Way West. The bicyclist was stopped for not having lights on the bicycle while traveling at night.

Police issued a verbal warning to a bicyclist for riding at night with no lights following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for not stopping at a crosswalk when entering the roadway at the intersection of Harding Way West and Market Street.

