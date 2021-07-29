Galion street paving project begins Aug. 2

GALION — The City of Galion street paving project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 2, according to city officials.

A total of 15 roadways in the city made the final list this year, per the ordinance approved by Galion City Council during its meeting on April 13. Iberia Earthworm Construction was awarded the bid to conduct the street paving project in Galion. The total cost for this year’s program is $364,945.

Per the ordinance, “Wearing course removal and placing a new asphalt surface” will be conducted on each street. Following is the list of streets in the order that they will be paved:

• Carmel Avenue (all)

• Fortney Avenue (all)

• North Liberty Street (Sherman to Hetrick)

• North Union Street (Erie to Westgate)

• Gleddale Boulevard (all)

• Rosewood Avenue (all)

• Henry Street (all)

• McDonald Avenue (all)

• Orange Street (Grand to McDonald)

• Wood Street (South to East)

• South Riblet Street (Dawsett to Wood)

• East Church Street (under the overpass)

• Walnut Street (Third to Sixth)

• Nichols Drive (all)

• Pounder Avenue (all)

The Galion Police Department will post signage prohibiting street parking within the construction zones. Residents in these areas are reminded to avoid using the street sections listed above if possible.

Council voted to remove the Splash Park parking lot paving project from the final list. It has been added to the list of Freese Fund projects for 2021.

City officials previously stated that they wanted to complete the sewer line replacement project on Gleddale Boulevard prior to the start of paving since that street is on the list of roadways to be paved this summer. The Gleddale project has been completed.

Next up on the construction schedule in Galion is the Ohio 598/Portland Way North widening project. The stretch of roadway from Carter Drive to to 600 feet north of Brandt Road will be widened. The Ohio Department of Transportation is in charge of the estimated $4.5 million project, which is expected to begin this fall.

The project will include new ditching, storm sewer replacement, water main work, traffic signal modifications, signage, and reconfigured pavement markings.

An employee of American Roadway Logistics paints lines on a crosswalk to put the finishing touches on the Harding Way paving project in this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. A street paving project involving 15 roadways in Galion is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 2.

