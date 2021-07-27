GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 23

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 900 block of South Market Street. A male subject accused a female subject of attempting to take a firearm from the residence. Officers said the female subject left the residence for the night.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred on private property in the 1200 block of Ohio 598. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police issued a citation for non-compliance suspension to a motorist following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 200 block of Harding Way East. No injuries were reported.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to multiple subjects after responding to a report of a fight that was reported in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. Officers advised individual who reported the incident to call dispatch again if any other incidents occurred.

July 24

Police issued a court summons to a male subject for violation of a protection order after he was discovered near a residence in the vicinity of Poplar and Ash streets. Officers advised the male subject that he could not be in the vicinity of South Street, Poplar Street, or Ash Street, and cannot be anywhere within 100 feet of the protected person’s residence.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence-knowingly causing physical harm after responding to a report of an incident in the 100 block of Portland Way South. Female victim told officers that the male subject struck her. She suffered facial injuries. Officers took additional information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Pounder Avenue. Officers spoke with individuals allegedly involved in the incident and advised them to stay away from each other for the rest of the night.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Ohio 598 and Brandt Road.

July 25

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers issued warnings for disorderly conduct to all parties allegedly involved in the incident. Subjects told officers no physical altercation occurred. Officers advised subjects to stay away from each other for the remainder of the night.

Police arrested two juvenile subjects — ages 17 and 16 — on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft in the 300 block of South Street. Officers transported the two juveniles to the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center in Tiffin.

Police investigated a report of an alleged Facebook scam. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court following an incident in the vicinity of East Church and Washington streets.

