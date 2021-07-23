Galion man arrested in Friday morning drug raid

GALION — For the third time in the past week and a half, law enforcement officers have busted an alleged drug operation in Galion.

According to a press release issued Friday afternoon, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH concluded a several months-long investigation into alleged illegal narcotics trafficking and possession. The Crawford County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at 7:28 a.m. Friday at a residence located at 317 Dawsett Avenue in Galion.

Law enforcement agents arrested Theodore Britt, age 32, who resides at that address. Britt was the target of the investigation, according to the press release. Officers seized suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia during the raid.

Criminal charges are pending against Britt for trafficking in drugs-methamphetamines. Britt also had two active warrants for his arrest issued by Crawford County Municipal Court.

Britt is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still currently being investigated by detectives from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com.

On Wednesday of this week, the Galion Police Department Special Investigation Unit and Crawford County Special Response Team arrested a male subject following the raid of a residence located at 829 Harding Way West. Authorities arrested Daris Thompson, age 55, Galion, during the raid.

Thompson has been charged with drug trafficking, a fourth-degree felony, and illegal conveyance of drugs, a third-degree felony. Officers seized suspected methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash (less than $100).

On Wednesday, July 14, the Crawford County Special Response Team and METRICH raided a residence located at 476 Fifth Avenue in Galion. Agents arrested Shawn Kouns, age 49, and Teresa Howard, age 47, who were the targets of the investigation.

Kouns has been charged with trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Howard was charged with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. During the search of the property, Officers seized methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

