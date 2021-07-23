GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 19

Police investigated a report of a fight near South Park in the 700 block of South Boston Street. Officers took information for a report. No arrests were reported.

Police investigated a report of a possible drug overdose involving a male subject at a residence in the 500 block of South Boston Street. EMS responded to the scene. The male subject was not transported to the hospital.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism and theft that was reported at a business in the 800 block of South Street. Individual told officers a vehicle was spray painted and items were taken out of the vehicle. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that was reported near the intersection of Harding Way West and Union Street. Each vehicle sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported and neither driver was cited. Officers said the drivers exchanged information.

Police investigated a report of an alleged drug overdose at residence in the 100 block of Grant Street. Officers took information for a report.

July 20

Police investigated a report of an allegedly intoxicated female subject in the 200 block of South Street. Officers advised the woman to go home after arriving on the scene.

Police investigated a report of alleged sexual offense involving a juvenile female that occurred in the 200 block of Libby Lane. The juvenile female was transported to Galion Community Hospital for an examination. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck that occurred in the 800 block of Harding Way West. No injuries were reported. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of East Walnut Street. The female victim informed officers that the incident involving a male subject began in Morrow County and she fled that scene. She stated that the male subject followed her to Galion and had threatened her with physical violence. Officers detained the male subject and transferred him to the custody of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a local business. Officers took information for a report.

Police K-9 officer assisted with a traffic stop being conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 700 block of Harding Way West. K-9 indicated positive identification of alleged illegal drugs in the vehicle. Officers took information for a report.

Police K-9 officer assisted with a traffic stop being conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of East Street. K-9 indicated positive identification of alleged illegal drugs in the vehicle. Officers took information for a report.

July 21

Police arrested one subject after assisting the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigate an incident at Cobey Park. Suspected illegal drugs were found at the scene.

Police investigated a case of alleged stalking that was reported by a resident in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of Grove Avenue. Individual told officers that a shotgun he kept in his basement was missing. The gun was not loaded. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 700 block of South Boston Street. Individual told officers that a kayak was taken from his vehicle. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of juveniles fighting on the basketball courts at Heise Park. Officers cleared the juveniles out of the park.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-8.jpg