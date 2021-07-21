Crestline alumnus receives Foundation scholarship

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County announces Katlyn Stull as the 2021 recipient of the Stan and Carolyn DeGreve Scholarship.

Stull is a 2018 Crestline High School graduate attending North Central State College. Her intended major is education, but she doesn’t yet know what subject she wants to teach.

So far this year, the Foundation has added four scholarship funds to the ever-expanding list of funds that they manage. The new scholarship funds are the Arlene H. Smith Scholarship, the L. Earl Smith Scholarship, the Dorothy Sherer Flohr Scholarship, and the Stan and Carolyn DeGreve Scholarship.

With these four new scholarship funds, the Foundation now manages a total of 38 scholarship funds. So far in 2021, 34 scholarship funds have given out 108 scholarships to 67 students for a total amount of $84,425 in scholarships awarded. “These numbers will go up before the end of the year,” stated Lisa Workman, Foundation President, “We still have funds available to award for the Pry Scholarship (2021 fall semester) and the Samuel Neff Fellowship for International Study Scholarship. We are extremely excited to have acquired these new scholarships, with one awarding its first scholarship now, and the other three to begin awarding in 2022.”

New scholarship opportunites

Arlene H. Smith Scholarship: This scholarship came under the management of the Foundation in 2021. In memory of Arlene H. Smith, this scholarship honors her life and the profession she loved.

Arlene was a lifelong resident of Crawford County. She graduated from North Robinson High School and attended Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing. In 1948, she proudly graduated as a registered nurse after completing her clinical experience at a Cleveland hospital. Most of her professional career was spent in the field of geriatrics. However, Arlene also helped local youth by serving as a 4-H leader. In addition, she was a willing mentor to those interested in nursing. She believed in maintaining high professional standards and transferred that expectation to others. Because of the high value she placed on the nursing profession, Arlene wished to provide a scholarship that would benefit Crawford and Richland County residents with the compassion and calling to enter this field.

This scholarship awards six $1,000 scholarships annually. Applicants must be a graduating senior or graduate of a Crawford or Richland County high school. Residents of these counties who have passed an Ohio High School Equivalence Assessment are also eligible. Preference is given to graduating seniors who are pursuing a degree in the field of nursing and can display financial need. To encourage completion of a degree, this award is renewable, but students must reapply and be chosen each year.

L. Earl Smith Scholarship: This scholarship came under the management of the Foundation in 2021. In memory of Earl Smith, this scholarship honors his life and passion for agriculture.

Earl was part of a family that had lived and farmed in Crawford County since his ancestors homesteaded in the 1820’s. A 1943 graduate of Tiro High School, he was active in the FFA and earned the state farmer award in 1942. After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Earl was employed as a pressman for 42 years with the Shelby Salesbook and farmed for many years. As Earl truly loved farming and felt most at home tending his land, he wished to provide a scholarship opportunity to benefit Crawford and Richland County residents pursuing a post-secondary education in the field of agriculture.

This scholarship awards six $1,000 scholarships annually. Applicants must be a graduating senior or graduate of a Crawford or Richland County high school. Residents of these counties who have passed an Ohio High School Equivalence Assessment are also eligible. Preference is given to graduating seniors who are pursuing a degree in the field of agriculture and can display financial need. To encourage completion of a degree, this award is renewable, but students must reapply and be chosen each year.

Dorothy Sherer Flohr Scholarship: Established in 2021 by her children, this scholarship honors the caring and compassion of Dorothy Sherer Flohr. After driving a school bus for Galion City Schools for several years during the late 1970s, Dorothy began attending night school at the former North Central Technical College (now North Central State College). With hard work and dedication, she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) degree in 1981. This lifelong dream was obtained while also raising six children as a single parent and working full time during the day. She then devoted her entire 15-year nursing career to working the 3:00-11:00 pm shift on the medical surgical floor at Galion Community Hospital (now Avita Health System). An inspiration to her family, two of her daughters and two of her grandchildren subsequently followed her into the nursing field.

This scholarship is designed to aid non-traditional current nursing students. Preference is given to 2nd-year LPN students attending North Central State College (NCSC). If no LPN students apply, preference is given to a Registered Nurse (RN) student entering their final year of an RN program. Preference is also given to those who can display evidence of financial need. All awardees must have graduated from a Crawford County High School, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, and complete a 500-word essay on the topic: Why I Want to Pursue a Career in Nursing.

Stan and Carolyn DeGreve Scholarship: This scholarship was established by Mark and Laura Potter, Stan and Carolyn’s son-in-law and daughter respectively, to honor Stanley Charles DeGreve (Crestline High School Class of 1953) and Lecta Carolyn Yerkey DeGreve (Crestline High School Class of 1958). Following graduation, Stan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and served our country in the US Air Force. Stan and Carolyn’s lives have been blessed with a loving family, many personal and professional successes, and a lifetime of endeavors that have taken them around the world. The character and values they have embodied throughout—family, determination, hard work, respect, love of country—are rooted in Crestline, Ohio. This scholarship is intended to honor Stan and Carolyn and the town of Crestline.

This $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior or graduate of Crestline High School. Preference will be given to those students studying the field of engineering, especially if they are attending The Ohio State University. Preference is also given to those students who can display financial need. Evidence of participation in extracurricular activities and community service may be considered. This scholarship is renewable for the entire time a student is in school to encourage completion of his/her course study; however, the student will have to reapply every year and be chosen.

Scholarship applications for the majority of the Foundation’s scholarships open in late November with a deadline of March 1, 2022 at 5pm. Exceptions to this rule include the Pry Scholarship which awards every semester, the Samuel Neff Fellowship for International Study Scholarship which has two deadlines each year of May 15th and October 31st, and the Come Home Scholarship which has an open deadline and accepts applications year-round.

To view all the scholarship opportunities available at the Foundation, learn a little about each scholarship, and to check the requirement for each, please visit www.cfcrawford.org/scholarships.

