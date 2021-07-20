GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 16

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a citation for failure to control to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Portland Way South and Hosford Road. No injuries were reported.

Police K-9 indicated on alleged illegal drugs in a vehicle following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Ohio 598. Officers discovered what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Police issued a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court to a male subject in the 1400 block of McClure Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of South Market Street. Individual told officers a subject stole the refrigerator from their property and sold it for scrap. They have video surveillance of the incident.

Police were dispatched to the site of an alleged domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of Grant Street.

Police issued a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court to a subject in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 900 block of Charles Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated report of alleged unruly juveniles in the 700 block of Harding Way West. Female juvenile was discovered with a bottle of alcohol. Officers detained female and then released her to her mother.

July 18

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 900 block of Water Way. Employee at Bell Store reported a motorist drove off after pumping $65.68 worth of fuel. Officers forwarded information about the male subject to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Sixth and Dawsett avenues. Drug paraphernalia was discovered during a search of the subject’s vehicle.

