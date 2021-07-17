GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Hosford Road bridge closed

The bridge over the Olentangy River on Hosford Road in Polk Township will be closed for 100 days for a bridge replacement project. The Crawford County Engineer’s Office has contracted with Great Lakes Demolition Co. to conduct the project.

Ark Church VBS July 19-23

Ark Church in Galion will present the vacation bible school “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus” Monday through Friday, July 19-23. “Shipwrecked” is open to children ages 5 to 12 and will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. daily at the church, located at 200 Gelsanliter Road, Galion. Kids who attend “Shipwrecked” will be part of a missions effort to provide seeds for families in Haiti to grow food. For information, call 419-468-9701.

Crestline Council meets July 19

Crestline Village Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street. For information, go to www.crestlineoh.com.

Northmor Schools BOE meets July 20

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets July 20

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. To see the board of education meeting schedule and agendas, go to www.galionschools.org, click on the District tab, and then click on the Board of Education tab.

Economic Development Committee meets July 20

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

No community meal in July

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street in Galion, will not be hosting a community meal for the month of July. The next meal will be held on Aug. 25.

Humane Society bingo July 21

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on July 21. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Finance Committee meets July 21

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets July 26

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26 in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets July 27

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Safety Town set for July 26-29

Registration forms for the 2021 Galion Safety Town are now available. The program will be held July 26-29 and is open to children entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. The Galion Police Department organizes this program to educate children on a variety of safety topics before they start school. Forms are due by June 30 or whena maximum capacity of 75 registrations is reached, whichever comes first. There is no cost for this event and it will be held at Galion Primary School. Registration forms can be picked up at Galion Police Department, Galion Primary School, Galion St. Joe’s, St. Paul United Methodist Church, or Sara Beegle Day Care. Forms must be returned to the Galion Police Department to ensure an accurate count.

Chamber Chat set for Aug. 4

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419—7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Rescued Rollers program at library

Rescued Rollers will present an informational program “Senior Dogs and Selecting the Right Breed for Your Lifestyle” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Galion Public Library. Rescued Rollers is a registered 501(c)3 whose mission is to rescue special-needs dogs and educate special-needs caregivers. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 North Market Street. For information, call 419-468-3203. The library website is www.galionlibrary.org. Visit the Rescued Rollers website at www.rescuedrollers.com and like Rescued Rollers on Facebook.

GriefShare meets at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will host a GriefShare group each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 127 S. Columbus St. in Galion. GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member, or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group with three major components: a video, a group discussion, and a workbook. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self contained. For information and/or to register for the program, contact Cathy at 419-571-5948 or Dori at 419-631-6112.

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market open

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25. It’s located in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West. The market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. Products include fresh locally grown produce, artisan bread, home-baked goods including sugar-free and gluten-free items, locally produced honey and honey products, jams/jellies, plants, dog treats, a variety of handcrafted items and more. There is no set-up fee for vendors. Shoppers can register to enter a drawing for a free vendors basket each week.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

Summer Reading Program underway

The Galion Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales” is underway. Children, teens, and adults are invited to participate. Participants can earn incentives, win prizes, and raise money for local animal rescue organizations. For information, stop by the Galion Public Library, 123 North Market Street, or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to the website www.galionlibrary.org and follow Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

