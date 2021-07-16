GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 14

Police responded to a report of a fight in the Public Square. No arrests were made.

Police arrested an individual after recovering a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Ohio 598 North. Troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol initially discovered the stolen vehicle. Police transported the suspect to the Crawford County Justice Center. The vehicle was secured at the City of Galion Streets Department.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on a felony warrant after responding to an incident in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of Linden Drive. Caller told officers that a fake $100 bill was stolen from their residence.

Police investigated case of alleged theft that was reported in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court. Caller told officers that unknown subjects stole the battery out of their vehicle and replaced it with an old battery. Officers took information for a report.

July 15

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving vehicle without and operator’s license and having expired license tags following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 200 block of Church Street. Officers took information for report.

Police investigted a report of illegal marijuana plants being grown at a residence in the 1200 block of Oliver Street. Officers seized the plants. No arrests have been made.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft from a motor vehicle that was reported in the 200 block of Walker Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated the alleged theft of a bicycle that occurred at Heise Park. Individual told officers their grandson’s bicycle was stolen at Unckrich Stadium while the juvenile was at football practice. The bicycle is described as a black Schwinn bicycle with lime green lettering. The bicycle is a 26-inch model with an extra padded gel seat.

Police issued summons to a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Harding Way East. Subject was reportedly found intoxicated in a parking lot.

