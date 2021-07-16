Galion Airport receives $1.3M FAA grant

GALION — The Galion Municipal Airport is receiving about $1.3 million in federal funding to pay for a runway rehabilitation project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its list of 2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant recipients on July 1. According to the FAA website, Galion Municipal Airport will receive $1,355,555 to pay for the planned runway rehabilitation project on Runway 5/23 that was approved earlier this year by Galion City Council.

“This new funding is part of the Federal Fiscal Year, so we should be receiving it soon,” City of Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry said. “Engineering for the project is currently underway. We will have a better idea of overall timeline in the coming weeks.”

The city has entered into an agreement with Richland Engineering Limited of Mansfield to provide engineering design services for the project.

The following airports from around the region also received AIP grant funding for various improvement projects:

• Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport — $1,890,008

• Marion Municipal Airport — $1,888,888

• Erie-Ottawa International — $1,930,577

• Toledo Executive Airport — $2,125,512

• Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express — $270,000

• Hardin County Airport in Kenton — $1,544,332

Additionally, Sen Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced on June 30 that Galion Municipal Airport will receive $920,000 from the FAA to help offset any financial losses sustained due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portman said the award is part of more than $8.66 million the FAA is presenting to Ohio airports to provide economic relief from COVID-19.

Portman said the funding was made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The aviation industry’s recovery is critical to our nation’s economy. During this pandemic, the sharp decline in air travel left the industry in an uncertain economic position,” Portman said. “I’m pleased to see this continued support for our airports as they ramp up services to meet the increasing demands of air travel as our country continues on the path to recovery.”

In addition to the Galion Municipal Airport, the following airports received grants from the FAA:

• Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport — $1,500,000

• Marion Municipal Airport — $1,550,000

• Erie-Ottawa International — $1,437,520

• Toledo Executive Airport — $1,612,961

• Clinton Field in Wilmington — $1,640,000

Echelberry said the city has already received $39,000 in CARES Act funding for the airport. He said $30,000 was used for airport operating expenses and building maintenance. The other $9,000 is limited to purchasing COVID-19 countermeasures. Echelberry said that money will be used to pay for updates to the airport restroom and make it touch-free.

For information about the Galion Municipal Airport, go to galion.city.

Meeting schedule

Following is the Galion City Council meeting schedule for the remainder of July:

• Tuesday, July 20 — Economic Development and Airport Committee, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 21 — Finance Committee, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 27 — Regular Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

All meetings are conducted in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. Meetings are live-streamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

For information, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Funds will pay for runway project

