Galion City Schools preps for 2021-2022 school year

GALION — Galion City Schools has several events planned to help students and families prepare for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“We are busy this summer preparing to welcome our students back in the fall,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding wrote in her most recent update on the district website. “Cleaning is taking place, projects are being completed, staff are being hired, devices are being prepared, and a multitude of other things are taking place so our campus is in perfect shape as students and staff enter our doors in August.”

According to the calendar on the district website, the first day of school for staff members is Tuesday, Aug. 17. The first day for students is Thursday, Aug. 19. Staff in-service days are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 18.

To view the school district calendar for the 2021-2022 school year and other information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Kindergarten Bootcamp

Galion City Schools is hosting two one-week Kindergarten Bootcamp sessions for students entering kindergarten during the 2021-2022 school year. The first session will be held July 19-23 with the second session scheduled for Aug. 2-6.

Students enrolled in the program will engage in activities that include learning building expectations, practicing letter identification and sounds and number identification and counting, developing fine and gross motor skills, introducing Sight Words, Phonemic Awareness, Read Alouds, and PBIS expectations. Students will also receive breakfast and lunch each day during the program session.

“We are offering this program to prepare students for all elements of all day school,” Director of Instruction Melisa Watters said. “It gives students the basic tools necessary to perform the roles that are expected during the school day.”

Sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families can register their incoming kindergarten student for one of the two sessions by calling 419-468-3432 or by visiting this link https://bit.ly/Kgboot to register online.

Open house schedule

District officials have scheduled open houses for each school building and the Galion Online Academy.

The Galion Middle School open house is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. The meet and greet will be conducted in drive-through style.

Orientation for sixth-grade students and students new to the middle school students is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools will host events on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 31. A meet and greet for students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade an orientation for students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and third grade is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The open house for students in pre0-kindergarten through fifth grade is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Galion High School will conduct orientation for freshman students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The senior class meeting will be conducted from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Galion Online Academy will conduct orientation for the new academic year from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Galion High School.

Community survey, parent focus group

Galion City Schools is creating a new strategic plan that will outline future priorities and initiatives for the district. To help facilitate the planning process, the district’s administration and board of education is a conducting a community survey and parent focus group to gather feedback about a variety of topics, including district communication, facilities, academic achievement, and essential skills.

The parent focus group will be conducted on Thursday, July 22. The district is offering two virtual meetings for parents, from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. No registration is required. A link to join the meeting will be posted on the district website, www.galionschools.org.

The community survey is active through Friday, July 23 at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5KZ6VR7.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GALION-CITY-SCHOOLS-LOGO.jpg

Classes begin Aug. 19

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.