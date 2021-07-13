Galion City Schools offers Kindergarten Bootcamp

GALION — Galion City Schools is hosting two one-week Kindergarten Bootcamp sessions for students entering kindergarten during the 2021-2022 school year. The first session will be held July 19-23 with the second session scheduled for Aug. 2-6.

Students enrolled in the program will engage in activities that include learning building expectations, practicing letter identification and sounds and number identification and counting, developing fine and gross motor skills, introducing Sight Words, Phonemic Awareness, Read Alouds, and PBIS expectations. Students will also receive breakfast and lunch each day during the program session.

“We are offering this program to prepare students for all elements of all day school,” Director of Instruction Melisa Watters said. “It gives students the basic tools necessary to perform the roles that are expected during the school day.”

Sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families can register their incoming kindergarten student for one of the two sessions by calling 419-468-3432 or by visiting this link https://bit.ly/Kgboot to register online.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GCS-KINDERGARTEN-BOOTCAMP-LOGO.jpg

Sessions set for July 19-23 and Aug. 2-6

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.