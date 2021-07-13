Second Harvest mobile food pantry set for July 20

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, July 20.

The City of Galion provided $32,205 in CARES Act dollars to help fund the monthly effort.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on July 20. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/46807.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

• Please remain in your vehicle

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

• Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can call 440-960-2265. Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are still needed to help with the monthly food distribution. Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio has scheduled mobile food pantries in Galion on the following dates: Tuesday, July 20; Wednesday, Aug. 11; and Wednesday, Sept. 8. The pantries will be open from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. on each date. Galion Middle School will continue to be the distribution location.

Students 16 to 18 years of age who would like to volunteer their time are welcome to do so and must be accompanied by an adult.

People who would be willing to donate two or three hours a month to assist with this project can fill out the volunteer pre-registration form at https://forms.gle/FngUZGijE14B7PQ49.

For more information about this volunteer opportunity, contact Galion City Schools School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff at 419-468-3676, ext. 14301, or email naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net.

Staff Report

