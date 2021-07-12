Crawford County Fair royalty to be crowned July 19

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Fair royalty for 2021 will be crowned on Monday, July 19. The contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the Youth Building at the county fairgrounds.

Meet the queen contestants

Corin Feik, 17, is the daughter of Phil and Michelle Feik. She will be a senior at Colonel Crawford High School, but will be taking college classes at Marion Technical College this fall. Her school activities include basketball, track and field, golf, Leo Club, Young Life, FFA, ROX, National Honors Society, Teen Institute, Senior Choir, and Women’s Chorus. In her free time, she enjoys playing with the animals on her family’s farm and joking around with her three siblings, Lydia, Julie, and Kevin. Corin has been involved in the 4-H Junior Fair program for the past nine years taking projects like beef feeders, beef steers, beef breeding, department one, and market lambs.

Hannah Feldman, 17, is the daughter of Chad and Anny Gebhardt. Hannah is an 11-year member of 4-H — including Cloverbuds — a member of the Lykens County Crew 4-H club, and is the vice president and a member of the Wynford FFA Chapter where she is the reporter. At the fair she has shown hogs, ducks, and goats, and has done many department one projects that have gotten her to the state fair. Through 4-H she has attended 4-H camp six times as a camper and is now a counselor this year. Hannah has been Fair Princess, Swine Queen, Fair Queen Second Attendant, and the Crestline Harvest Festival Queen, where she traveled to many fairs and festivals. Outside of 4-H Hannah attends Wynford High School and will be a senior this fall. At school, Hannah is very active. She is involved in track, is a varsity football and basketball cheerleader, played basketball, has been on student council, been a part of many musicals, is in YoungLife, Teen Institute where she is on the Youth board, and is also in the Interact Club.

Brooke Slagle, 17, is the daughter of Chad and Kristie Slagle. She will be a senior at Colonel Crawford High School in the fall. Brooke has been involved in 4-H for eight years and is currently the treasurer of the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H Club. She shows Dairy Cattle at the fair as part of her 4-H project. Apart from showing, Brooke is very actively involved in National Honor Society, FFA, track and field, and is the president of her class. When she isn’t practicing in her various organizations, Brooke spends time with those close to her or baking delicious treats. Many would say she carries herself with composure, making her very approachable. Brooke enjoyed representing the royalty court at numerous fairs in 2019 as Princess Attendant.

Meet the king contestants

Daniel Kurek, 17, is the son of Ed and Karissa Kurek. He is a member of the Lykens Champions 4-H Club. This fall, he will be a senior at Wynford High School, participating in football, swimming, baseball, marching band, pep band, jazz band, and concert band. This will be his 12th year in 4-H and third year on the Crawford County Junior Fair Board. He said his dream is to serve as an officer in the United States Air Force. Daniel said he would be honored to serve the people of Crawford County as a Junior Fair King. He noted that his experience through 4-H has been unforgettable and he “wants to ensure that other children are impacted by this wonderful program as much as I have been.” Daniel has an older brother named Thomas and a younger sister named Cassandra.

Nolan McKibben is the son of Bradley and Krista McKibben and is a member of the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H club. Nolan will be a senior at Colonel Crawford High School and is enrolled in the Sci-Med Academy CollegeNow Program at North Central State College. He is also involved with football, basketball, and baseball teams, Vision Show Choir, and student council. Nolan will be the CCHS National Honors Society president and also the LEO Club president this fall. Outside of school, Nolan is involved with the Junior Fair Board as their treasurer, is a 4-H camp counselor, and plays the piano. Nolan said he looks forward to showing his two goats and his beef feeder at the Crawford County Fair this year.

Meet the princess contestants

In the fall, Brynn Bruner will be an eighth grader at Colonel Crawford. She has been a member of the Dairy Maid’s and Gents 4-H club for five years. She shows goats, rabbits, and dairy beef at the fair. She also shows rabbits at the State Fair and ARBA rabbit shows throughout the year. There isn’t an animal she doesn’t love. She also enjoys taking cooking projects, cake decorating, and sewing projects. Even her dogs, Kayla and Kevin, enjoy her cooking with Brynn’s homemade dog cakes and treats. When she is not with her animals she enjoys camping, being outside, hiking and hanging out with friends. At Colonel Crawford, Brynn keeps busy with cross country, track and field (especially pole-vaulting) and swimming. She loves swimming and swims year-round. She enjoys spending time with her friends and her favorite hobby is raising her French Lops.

Sydney Furr is the daughter of Jim and Maranda Miller. She is a member of the Liberty Leaders 4-H club. Sydney attends Colonel Crawford and I will be an eighth grader in the fall. She takes Holland Lop rabbits and department one projects to the fair. She is involved in softball, track and field, and cross country. She has been in 4-H for six years and plans to be in it as long as she can. She said she will continue taking rabbits and department one projects. She hopes to run for queen one year. Sydney said she loves fair week because it is always a fun week full of memories.

Linnea Gerlach, 14, is going into her sophomore year at Wynford High School. She is the daughter of Kathleen Wren and Brad Gerlach. She participates in the student council, interact club, and Teen Institute. Linnea also cheers for football and basketball seasons at her school. This year she is taking llama and alpaca project with her alpaca, Hershey. She enjoys playing piano, tumbling, reading, and acting in plays.

Allie Tieben is the daughter of Brett and Kimberly Tieben. She lives in Bucyrus and attends Colonel Crawford High School. She will be a sophomore this fall at CCHS. In her free time, she likes playing with her dogs which include her lab named Honey, French Bulldog named Rufus, and her sisters pug named Coco. Allie enjoys spending time with her grandmas and going camping with her family. Allie has been active in Bay Soccer League, competitive dance, and track and field. Allie is active in FFA, Project BLACK, FCCLA, JTI, and Student Council. She has participated in Academic Challenge, Food for America, Forestry Contest, and Parliamentary Procedure Contests. She is a member of the Dairy Maids and Gents 4-H Club for the past nine years. She has served as Historian for three years. She participates by showing dairy heifers, rabbits, and chickens. She also has shown rabbits and chickens at the Ohio State Fair as well as various national shows around the U.S. Allie enjoys showing her animals with her siblings and friends.

Staff Report

