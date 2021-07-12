City to begin water valve exercising on July 13

GALION — The City of Galion Service Department will begin water valve exercising throughout the city on Tuesday, July 13. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency requires all public water systems to exercise valves regularly in order to ensure water infrastructure is working properly.

When crews are working in your neighborhood, residents should expect low water pressure, or possibly no pressure, for brief periods of time.

Some homes may also experience discolored water. These residents should run their faucets on low pressure for two minutes to clear their pipes. If discoloration persists, please call the city at 419-468-1857.

Crews will begin valve exercising at the Brandt Road water tower and follow the transmission line that runs as follows:

• East on Brandt Road

• South on Fairview Avenue

• East on Buehler Street

• South on Knorr Road

• East on Edward Street to Charles Street

• East on Charles Street

• South on Gelsanliter

• West on Harding Way

• South on Sixth Avenue

• End at Dawsett Avenue

This will take several weeks to complete. The city will announce when crews shift to other water lines.

