Bond set for Crestline drug bust suspects

BUCYRUS — Bond has been set for two people arrested following a drug raid last week in Crestline.

Gerald Cotsmire, age 56, and Sherie Pfleiderer, age 57, who both reside at 7199 Klahn Road, Crestline, were arraigned on Friday, July 9 in Crawford County Municipal Court in Bucyrus.

According to a press release issued Thursday, July 8 by Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent, deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the METRICH Drug Task Force and the Crawford County Special Response Team executed a search warrant just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at 7199 Klahn Road in Crestline.

Officers seized 253.11 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value between $15,000.00 to $20,000. Drug paraphernalia, firearms, and $6,339 worth currency were also seized during the raid. Additionally, officers recovered a Polaris side-by-side, which was reported stolen out of Kentucky.

Cotsmire has been charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. Bond for Cotsmire was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, July 16, according to online court records.

Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Crall indicated during the arraignment that Cotsmire could face additional charges of tampering with evidence due to the fact that Cotsmire attempted to destroy evidence while investigators were searching his residence.

Pfleiderer has also been charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. Bond for Pfleiderer was set at $200,000. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 15, according to online court records. She apparently faces no further charges in the case.

Last Wednesday’s raid was the conclusion of an investigation that lasted several months, according to law enforcement.

Detectives from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the case, according to the press release.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser said they encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906. Tips can be reported to METRICH by calling 419-52-CRIME going to the website www.metrich.com.

Law enforcement authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamine, firearms, and cash during the raid of a residence on Wednesday, July 7 in Crestline. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL071021_METH_BUST-2.jpg Law enforcement authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamine, firearms, and cash during the raid of a residence on Wednesday, July 7 in Crestline. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.