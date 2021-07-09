Find rocks, win a bike at Third Friday In Galion

GALION — A new wrinkle at the Pickle Run Festival has morphed into fun community-wide project.

Festival organizer Sarah Capretta said a rock hunt was added to the Pickle Run Festival schedule of activities for 2021. Volunteers painted small rocks and placed them throughout Heise Park. People who found them and returned them to the festival information booth received a prize.

Capretta said the activity was so popular that they are now partnering with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce to continue it at Third Friday In Galion. She said notifications and hints about the locations of the rocks hidden around Galion were posted on the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

“When people find a rock, they’ll be entered into a drawing for a bicycle that we’re giving away at Third Friday In Galion on July 16,” Capretta said. “That was a fun addition to the festival because we had so many people participate.”

By Thursday afternoon, Capretta said the first five rocks hidden around town had already been found.

Following are the rules for the rock hunt, per a post on the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page:

• We will be hiding boxes of rocks in various places at different times throughout the day. We will try to give notice but won’t always be able to.

• When you find the box, please take a picture of the box you found and place it in the comments of that hint post.

• Take the box with you and return to the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce office at 138 Harding Way West and you will fill out your tickets for the drawing.

• The bicycle winner will be drawn at the Third Friday In Galion on Friday, July 16. Happy hunting!!

Third Friday In Galion is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 16 on the Square in Uptowne Galion. The featured band is Baker 47, a classic rock band from Crestline. The Galion Community Band will also perform.

The Crawford Park District Animal Extravaganza will be featured. A food court will be available.

Vendors interested in participating in Third Friday In Galion should contact the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce at 419–7737.

The Pickle Run Festival and Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to sponsor a community-wide rock hunt. People who find rocks will be entered into a drawing to win a bicycle at Third Friday In Galion on Friday, July 16.

