Meth, guns, cash seized in Crestline raid

CRESTLINE — Two people were arrested and drugs, firearms, and cash were seized following the raid of a residence on Wednesday in the Crestline area.

According to a press release issued Thursday by Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent, deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the METRICH Drug Task Force and the Crawford County Special Response Team executed a search warrant just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7199 Klahn Road in Crestline. Law enforcement officers arrested Gerald Cotsmire, age 56, who resides at that address, and Sherie Pfleiderer, age 57.

Officers seized an estimated 253.11 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value between $15,000.00 to $20,000. Drug paraphernalia, firearms, and $6,339 worth currency were also seized during the raid. Additionally, officers recovered a Polaris side-by-side, which was reported stolen out of Kentucky.

According to the press release, criminal charges are pending against Cotsmire and Pfleiderer, who are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus. Both suspects will be arraigned in court on Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamines, a first-degree felony, along with additional charges. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review of all charges pending against Cotsmire and Pfleiderer.

Detectives from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the case, according to the press release.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser said they encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906. Tips can be reported to METRICH by calling 419-52-CRIME going to the website www.metrich.com.

Law enforcement authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamine, firearms, and cash during the raid of a residence on Wednesday in Crestline. Authorities are still investigating the matter. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL071021_METH_BUST.jpg Law enforcement authorities arrested two people and seized methamphetamine, firearms, and cash during the raid of a residence on Wednesday in Crestline. Authorities are still investigating the matter. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.