GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 6

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Gelsanliter and Mansfield roads.

Police assisted Crawford County Children Services as officials from that agency conducted removal of children from a residence in the 100 block of South East Street. Children were not at the residence when Children Services arrived. Agency was informed the children were at another residence out in the county.

Police responded to a request for assistance from Crawford County Children Services officials who were trying to make contact with residents at a house in the 500 block of McDonald Avenue. Children Services officials were able to make contact with the residents.

Police investigated a report of an elderly male subject who appeared to be confused or lost and was parked in front of a residence in the 400 block of West Church Street. Officers located the male subject near the Heise Park pool. He appeared to be fine, according to officers.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 200 block of West Church Street. Officers took information for report.

Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a fight in the 600 block of Beardsley Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 700 block of South Boston Street. Individual informed officers that a portable charger was stolen while he was at South Park.

Police investigated a report of illegal discharge of fireworks in the 200 block of Olentangy Court. Officers were unable to locate anyone shooting off fireworks in the area, but did remain on the scene for a while.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two male subjects following a domestic incident in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

July 7

Police investigated a case of alleged motor vehicle theft that was reported in the 6100 block of Crawford-Morrow County Line Road. The vehicle was located at Amman Reservoir. Owner did not wish to press charges. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for expired license tags to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Pershing Avenue and South Market Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 200 block of Second Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Individual told officers a female subject allegedly stole a cellphone. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 700 block of Carter Drive. No injuries were reported. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Union Street. The incident was a verbal confrontation. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a report of individuals throwing smoke bombs out of a vehicle on Portland Way. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject after responding to an incident in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Police K-9 assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the execution of a search warrant in the 7100 block of Klahn Road, Vernon Township.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile that was reported in the 300 block of Second Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation to a motorist following a traffic crash at the intersection of Gill Avenue and Walker Street. No injuries were reported.

Police issued a verbal warning for blocking a crosswalk, a turn signal violation, and loud exhaust system at the intersection of Harding Way West and Market Street.

